Franklin teens help save family home with quick thinking during garage fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Franklin teenagers are receiving praise from firefighters after their quick thinking helped save their family home from a fire.

Matthew Dodd, 15, and his sister Abi, 13, were the only ones home when they noticed smoke in their house last Thursday night.

"I smelled smoke, and I thought someone was cooking," Abi said.

When she alerted her brother, Matthew began searching for the source.

"I could just see the haze of smoke," Matthew said. "I thought maybe something is burning, like bacon."

Matthew discovered a fire in the garage.

The cause is still being determined, but an electrical fire is a possibility, as a treadmill and a television received extensive damage.

When he opened the door between the kitchen and the garage, he was met with a wall of smoke.

"Black cloud of smoke came out at me and it got all over my face and there was soot all over my clothes," Matthew said.

In a split second, he shut the door, and both teens ran outside to call 911.

Franklin Fire Department's B Battalion Chief Tyler Crews, who responded to the fire, commended the teens' actions, noting several key decisions that helped minimize damage.

"These teens did a couple of things early on that really paid benefits in the end," Crews said.

Crews emphasized that Matthew's simple act of closing the door to the garage likely prevented the entire house from going up in flames.

"Keeping those doors closed can really make your home a lot safer," Crews said.

The fire chief also noted that the teens were smart to keep the exterior garage door closed as well, as opening it would have allowed more oxygen to fuel the flames.

"When you do that, it lets all that air and oxygen in, which can make a fire grow exponentially," Crews said.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, closing doors can help save a life during a fire, as it can help stop the smoke, heat, and flames from pouring into a room.

Franklin Fire Department officials also suggest closing your bedroom door before you go to bed.

If you do experience a fire, they also recommend closing the door behind you if you're leaving a room to escape.

If you can't escape during a fire, closing a door between you and the flames can help save your life until firefighters arrive.

While the fire caused damage to the garage, the rest of the house received minimal damage.

The Dodd family is currently having repairs done and hopes to move back into their home in about six weeks.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

