Franklin teens hit by car Thursday afternoon while using crosswalk

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A pedestrian crossing sign is seen at S. 38th and Farnam St. in the Blackstone District of Omaha, Nebraska on Oct. 16, 2022.
Posted at 5:09 AM, May 26, 2023
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Franklin teens are in the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon. It happened just before 5 p.m. in Cool Springs.

Three teens were crossing the street in the crosswalk while the pedestrian signs were giving them the green light to do so.

Franklin Police said the teens were crossing Cool Spring Boulevard from the Carronbridge community and headed for the Enclave neighborhood. That's when a car hit two of the three.

Police said the driver stopped to help and that nothing from their initial investigation indicates any drugs or alcohol were involved.

The injured teens were immediately taken to the Children's Hospital. As of late Thursday night, they were in stable condition.

Thursday was the last day of school for Williamson County students, so this serves as an extremely important reminder for drivers to expect more foot traffic near neighborhoods and to always stay vigilant.

No charges have been filed and police believe it was a truly tragic accident.

