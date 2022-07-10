FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Theatre has partnered with sponsor Atmos Energy to present “Summer Pay What You Can” movie screenings from July 13-17.

The Summer Pay What You Can lineup includes “The Bad Guys,” “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore,” “Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” “The Lost City” and “The Northman.”

“We’re excited to invite the public into our beautiful theatre for a week of Pay What You Can movies,” said Eric Dilts, Managing Director of The Franklin Theatre. “Partnering with organizations like Atmos Energy gives us the ability to offer more low- and no-cost programming to our community. We can’t thank Atmos enough for their support.”

The screenings are meant to help Williamson County residents and visitors support and engage with the historic theatre at a low cost.

“Through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, we believe in making a difference in the communities we serve by partnering with vital organizations like The Franklin Theatre,” said Christina Christiansen, Atmos Energy's manager of public affairs. “The Franklin Theatre is committed to providing everyone with the opportunity to experience the arts. When we work together, we multiply the impact for our neighbors.”

Summer Pay What You Can will feature a total of eight matinee and evening screenings.

Movie dates and showtimes are:



The Bad Guys — July 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore — July 13 at 7 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — July 14 at 2:30 p.m. and July 17 at 2:30 p.m.

The Lost City — July 14 at 7 p.m. and July 15 at 7 p.m.

The Northman — July 16 at 7 p.m. and July 17 at 7 p.m.

The recommended donation is the normal movie ticket price — $10 — but any level of donation is welcomed.