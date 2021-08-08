Franklin Theatre celebrates 10th Anniversary of reopening

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The “crown jewel” of Franklin’s Main Street celebrated a special anniversary.

The Franklin Theatre has been around since 1937, but Saturday audiences gathered to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the theater's reopening.

It was purchased in 2007 by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County after falling into disrepair. Three years and $8 million later, the theater reopened its brand new doors drawing crowds back down to Main Street.

Supporters gathered for Saturday night's celebration to commemorate the event and raise funds for the theater.

"The next ten years will incorporate even more than what we've done in the past decade. We'll have educational programming, we'll have programs to subsidize tickets so that it's really accessible to everybody in our community, we're going to have more performing arts than we've ever had before. So I think the future of the Franklin Theatre is really bright," said CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Bari Beasley.

Event attendees enjoyed an evening of musical performances and a mini documentary film on the theater's history.