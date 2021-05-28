Watch
Franklin Theatre offering 'pay-what-you-can' screenings next week

Hannah McDonald/WTVF
Franklin Theatre
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 28, 2021
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Theatre is celebrating its 10th anniversary since reopening in June 2011 by offering a special rate. During the week of May 31, the theatre is offering movie screenings where you “pay-what-you-can.”

The week of movie screenings begins on Monday and will kick off an entire season of anniversary celebrations for the theatre.

Beginning May 31, the movie lineup will include:

  • The Coal Miner’s Daughter
  • Days of Thunder
  • The Blind Side
  • Country Strong
  • Joyful Noise
  • The Client

Click here for more dates and showtimes.

