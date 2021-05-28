Franklin Theatre offering 'pay-what-you-can' screenings next week

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Theatre is celebrating its 10th anniversary since reopening in June 2011 by offering a special rate. During the week of May 31, the theatre is offering movie screenings where you “pay-what-you-can.”
The week of movie screenings begins on Monday and will kick off an entire season of anniversary celebrations for the theatre.
Beginning May 31, the movie lineup will include:
- The Coal Miner’s Daughter
- Days of Thunder
- The Blind Side
- Country Strong
- Joyful Noise
- The Client