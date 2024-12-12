Franklin vending machines support local charities

FRANKLIN, TN (WTVF) — There's a special vending machine in Franklin, that's not selling snacks, it's actually supporting local charities.

The "Light the World Giving Machines" are in downtown Franklin at 231 Public Square from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. until Sunday, December 15.

Thet work just like buying a drink or candy, but you can buy things like meals, clothing, goods and more things for people in need with just a simple button.

Items in the machines range in price from $5 - $500

The charities taking part are:

• FrankTown Open Hearts - provides academic assistance, mentoring, recreation and spiritual growth opportunities for youth K-12 in weekly classes

• Tennessee Alliance for Kids - meets essential needs to comfort children, empower youth, and offer hope to families impacted by foster care in TN

• I am NEXT - empowers youth aging out of foster care with needed resources and relationships to develop lasting independence as adults

• Community Resource Center - provides non-food basic essentials to nonprofits serving at-risk populations in Middle Tennessee

• Unicycle + HERO Program - helps students and families in unstable housing situations with school clothing, transportation, and hygiene essentials

• World Food Program USA - supports the United Nations WFP in providing food and long-lasting solutions for people facing hunger worldwide

• iDE - Powering entrepreneurs to end poverty by creating income and livelihood opportunities for poor rural households

