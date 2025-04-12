Franklin woman arrested, charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex-husband

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin woman was arrested Friday in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband.

Angelia Solomon, 55, is charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder, according to the Franklin Police Department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation and arrest, says Franklin police.

Solomon is being held at the Williamson County jail on a $500,000 bond.

