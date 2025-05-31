Franklin's Carousel of Dreams opens after 30 years in the making

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — A decades-long dream became reality today as Franklin celebrated the grand opening of the Ken Means Carousel of Dreams, drawing excited families eager to be among the first riders.

The carousel, featuring 32 hand-carved animals, opened its doors to the public after 30 years of meticulous craftsmanship by artist Ken Means.

"It's gorgeous, it's so beautiful," said Amy Greenman, admiring the intricately designed attraction.

Families lined up for their chance to experience the long-awaited carousel, with both children and adults expressing excitement about the opening.

"He said, 'Oh, can I please go? I wanna be there for the beginning, the first day,' so he was really excited to be able to ride," Rees and Amy Greenman said.

The carousel represents more than just a new attraction for Franklin. Each $5 ticket supports the nonprofit Circle of Giving, which distributes funds to four different Williamson County charities.

"They're helping us raise money to get back to nonprofits in this community," Brandy Blanton with Circle of Giving said.

"It's a cherry on top to celebrate Ken's art to have families enjoy this amenity, but also move the needle for nonprofits in Williamson County."

The nonprofits supported for 2025 are FrankTown Open Hearts, Friends of Franklin Parks benefiting Ellie G’s Dream World, Hard Bargain Association, and Needs of Our Kids.

For many local residents, the carousel's opening holds special significance beyond its charitable mission.

"I've always loved carousels. I was so excited. I'm a Franklin native, to have this at home is a really special thing, and I wanted to be here for the first day," Rees and Amy Greenman said.

The carousel has already begun creating new memories while connecting to the past for some visitors.

"We went to prom here when we were in high school. We were prom dates, ended up married, and now we're bringing our kids back," said Nicholas and Victoria Layne.

Children were especially thrilled with the new attraction, with one young rider reporting they rode the carousel three times during their visit.

"We love it here so much and now that there's a carousel, it's her favorite ride, so we'll be coming all the time," another parent said.

The Ken Means Carousel of Dreams joins approximately 200 carousels nationwide, making it a rare and special addition to Franklin's community attractions.

"It's so amazing to be able to support local charities," Greenman said. "It's a really special thing."

This story was reported by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have information about the Ken Means Carousel of Dreams or the nonprofits it supports? I'd love to hear from you for a follow-up story. Contact me directly at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.