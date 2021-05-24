Franklin’s FirstBank Amphitheater reveals initial schedule for opening season

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin announced the venue's initial schedule ahead of its grand opening later this summer.

Greta Van Fleet is set to perform on August 5, followed by Lady A on August 27. Here’s a look at upcoming shows through October.

Aug 29 – Harry Connick Jr

Sept 16 & Sept 17 – Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini

Sept 29 – Santana

Oct 1 – Nathaniel Rateliff

More shows will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit the amphitheater’s website for more information.

FirstBank Amphitheater is an open-air venue situated on a 138-acre site located on Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin. According to a release, it's positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry and is surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall.

The venue is also hosting a job fair on June 24 and 25 for several positions, including the box office, ushers, guest services, operations, security, food and beverage service and more. They said additional job details will come soon. Those interested in applying can also send their resume to info@graystonequarrymusic.com.