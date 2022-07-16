FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goldfish Swim School in Franklin is hosting a family Swim & Screen event on Saturday. Members and nonmembers of the school are all welcome to swim, learn about pool safety and watch the new Netflix original animated feature The Sea Beast.

The event will include activity sheets, a 90-degree pool, snacks and refreshments. There will also be a chance to win a prize pack, including a three-month Netflix subscription membership and three months of free Goldfish Swim School lessons.

To save a spot at the event, you can register online. Community members are encouraged to take this step to guarantee entrance.

"Family Swim Time" will kick things off at 5 p.m. It is an event that educates families on summer pool safety tips and reminders.

The screening of The Sea Beast will begin at 6 p.m. It will last approximately two hours. It is a PG-rated movie.

Goldfish Swim School is located at 1113 Murfreesboro Rd, Suite 201 in Franklin.