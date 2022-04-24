Franklin's Main Street Festival back for its 38th year.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of downtown Franklin’s treasured traditions is celebrating its 38th year. The Main Street Festival returned this weekend after being canceled in 2020 and rescheduled in 2021 because of the pandemic.

It's happening from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on its second and final day on Sunday.

This event is so popular it’s consistently listed among the top 20 events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society. The festival is expected to attract more than 85,000 visitors.

The Main Street square acts as the hub for this festival with more than 150 arts and craft vendors, 30 plus food vendors, kids activities and live music spread out from there.

It's also a big weekend for all the local retailers and merchants along the historic street, and one that comes with a big economic boost. Retailers and merchants can reserve booth space along Main Street to bring their business outdoors and be a part of all the action while getting to know the community better.

If you want to skip the headache of trying to park, a shuttle is being offered from Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School. On Sunday, shuttle service will run from 9:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. for $1.