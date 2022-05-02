Franklin's McConnell House to evolve into cultural center

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an announcement Monday, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County officials said they would turn a historic Franklin house into a cultural center for the area.

The historic preservation nonprofit bought the McConnell House next door to its office on Bridge Street after Jason McConnell moved his restaurant operation out of the building. CEO Bari Watson Beasley said the goal of the new Williamson County History and Cultural Center is to share stories of the community in conjunction with artifacts. Exhibition concepts are not finalized yet.

"Today is a landmark day in the 55-year history of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County,” Beasley said. "The History & Culture Center becomes our fourth division alongside The Franklin Theatre, Downtown Franklin Association and Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. It is another shining example of preserving a historic place and ensuring that it will benefit the entire community for generations to come."

In order to sustain the center and foundation’s nonprofit endeavors, the community can use the three-story building for private events.

The space will open as a cultural center in spring 2023.