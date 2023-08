NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two candidates are facing off in September for the role of Nashville's next mayor.

Councilman Freddie O'Connell and conservative Alice Rolli were the top two vote-getters in the Metro election last week. As Nashville voters plan to head to the polls once more, you can hear from the candidates themselves on NewsChannel 5.

Over the next two weeks, both O'Connell and Rolli will be featured on Inside Politics with Pat Nolan on NewsChannel 5 at 6:30 p.m.