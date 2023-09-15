Freddie O'Connell pulls ahead by more than 30 points in Nashville mayoral race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With early voting results in, outgoing Metro Council member Freddie O'Connell is leading the Nashville mayor's race.

O'Connell — who raised $1.2 million since late July — pulled ahead of Republican politico Alice Rolli by to 46,000 to 24,000. In contrast, Rolli raised less than $500,000. Neither has run for the seat before, and Rolli has never held public office.

Orange and navy signs have speckled Davidson County yards for months, as the two met in the August primary and forged ahead for a runoff election. Per the Nashville charter, a runoff kicks in when a candidate doesn't receive 50% of the vote. The two beat out 10 other candidates.

"So far, we are down," Rolli said at her campaign party. "We are not out yet. We did better on election day the first day around but it's a steep hill."

O'Connell leans to the left, while Rolli does the right.

In their last debate, the relationship with state lawmakers was a key issue. Tensions with the Republican hierarchy in the state legislature and Davidson County leaders have gotten worse in recent history, to the point where the supermajority created laws to take away Nashville's ability to control the airport board, the sports authority and the body over the Music City Center.

Rolli said her relationships in government with former Gov. Bill Haslam and former Sen. Lamar Alexander proved she could handle Republican politics now and that Nashville needed to "lose its ego." O'Connell countered, reminding Rolli she would strip control of a voter-controlled school board and make it a mayoral appointment, similar to that of her Republican counterparts. Rolli has also threatened a takeover of Nashville schools, which she discussed in a different mayoral forum in June.

This latest splinter in Nashville politics comes as the Metro Council rejected the Republican National Convention making its way to Nashville in 2024.

Rolli and O'Connell have also gone at each other over the issue of public safety. Nashville has faced various threats in the recent past with the Nashville bombing on Second Avenue and three mass shootings since 2017. The most recent mass shooting killed six people — three staff and three children at The Covenant School.

The two sparred over license plate readers, which Metro Council voted to undertake after a six-month pilot program. O'Connell said something of the LPR nature needed a more robust discussion with all communities in Nashville, particularly communities that are marginalized.

Rolli said that safety was paramount and touted her endorsement from the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police. Advertisements supporting Rolli's efforts in the name of public safety have shown the perspective of the city from a crime-ridden perspective.

When it comes to education, both Rolli and O'Connell agreed: teacher pay should be higher.

But they differ on some key issues. Rolli was a teacher for a short portion of her work career in Los Angeles, California. But she now sends her kids to private schools and promotes school choice. O'Connell agrees with the thought of school choice to a degree. He sends his sends to other schools through open enrollment in MNPS, but not the school his neighborhood is zoned for students to attend.

Rolli said all Nashville schools should have school resource officers but the point is moot. Nashville's police force simply don't have the personnel to accommodate that inclination, according to MNPD Chief John Drake.

Regardless, Nashville's next mayor will have to figure out how to build off booming growth to propel the city into the future. Projects like the East Bank and the domed Titans stadium will start during the next administration. Nashville's city employees said they will keep vying with Metro Council for raises to their salaries in a city where housing prices are only continuing to rise. Teachers want raises. And the city's homeless problem still hasn't reached an end.

Nearly half of those surveyed in a recent Vanderbilt University poll said they didn't like the direction Nashville has gone.

So what will happen?

That's up to the person succeeding Mayor John Cooper to decide.

We will update this story with returns and quotes from the candidates throughout the night.