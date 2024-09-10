Free, comprehensive healthcare clinic offered this weekend in Sparta

SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A free, comprehensive healthcare clinic is going to be offered this weekend at White County High School in Sparta.

The clinic will be run September 14 and 15 and no insurance or ID is required. Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m., with services offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you plan on attending on Sunday, be advised it will be a shortened day and it's recommended you arrive as early as possible. You should also be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Services being offered include free dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.

No sign up is needed. This is free for anyone in need.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.