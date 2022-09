NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meharry Dental School and Riverside Chapel Nashville are partnering to host a free Dental Clinic on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Clinic will provide free dental services, such as extractions, cleanings, and acute services. There will also be free sports and work physicals, as well as exercise classes for the elderly.

Riverside Chapel Nashville is located at 800 Youngs Ln.

For more information, you can call Riverside Chapel at 615-227-1838.