Free food distributions this weekend in Sumner County

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you live in Sumner County, there are free food giveaways happening this weekend in your area.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting these — one on Friday and one on Saturday.

Details:

Friday, August 2:
121 Village Drive, Portland, Tennessee
9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3:
New location — Triple Creek Park 1333 Touchdown Dr., Gallatin, Tennessee
9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The MCCAA does free food giveaways in seven different Tennessee counties quarterly. All the food is non-perishable and community volunteers help make the events happen. You can follow along for more free food giveaways and other updates on their website.

