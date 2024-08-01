Free food distributions this weekend in Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you live in Sumner County, there are free food giveaways happening this weekend in your area.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting these — one on Friday and one on Saturday.

Details:

Friday, August 2:

121 Village Drive, Portland, Tennessee

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3:

New location — Triple Creek Park 1333 Touchdown Dr., Gallatin, Tennessee

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The MCCAA does free food giveaways in seven different Tennessee counties quarterly. All the food is non-perishable and community volunteers help make the events happen. You can follow along for more free food giveaways and other updates on their website.