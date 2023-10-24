Watch Now
News

Actions

Free fun and plenty of activities to enjoy this weekend at the GOODFest and Fall Market

Multiethnic group of happy male friends with soccer ball
Storyblocks
Multiethnic group of happy male friends with soccer ball
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 12:32:00-04

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Head on over to Goodlettsville this weekend for a fun and free activity!

The GOODFest and Fall Market is held at Moss-Wright Park on Saturday, October 28 and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy plenty of vendors and local artisans, plus an area for free activities for the little ones!

Since this is a free event, no need to worry about tickets! Just make sure you head to the correct parking spot which is at the Visitor's Center on 705 Caldwell Drive with overflow parking within Moss-Wright Park on 745 Caldwell Drive.

Are we missing an event in your area? Let us know by filling out our community calendar form!

All submitted events must be approved, which will generally happen within one business day.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens