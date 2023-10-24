Free fun and plenty of activities to enjoy this weekend at the GOODFest and Fall Market

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Head on over to Goodlettsville this weekend for a fun and free activity!

The GOODFest and Fall Market is held at Moss-Wright Park on Saturday, October 28 and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy plenty of vendors and local artisans, plus an area for free activities for the little ones!

Since this is a free event, no need to worry about tickets! Just make sure you head to the correct parking spot which is at the Visitor's Center on 705 Caldwell Drive with overflow parking within Moss-Wright Park on 745 Caldwell Drive.

