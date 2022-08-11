Free health center opens for Springfield-Robertson County employees

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn (WTVF) — The cost of health care like most things these days can get quite expensive, but relief is coming to Robertson County employees in the form of a free health care clinic.

The services provided by Springfield-Robertson County Employee Health Center are free.

It's only open to eligible city, county and school employees but also their spouses and children.

Services include eye care, physicals and lab capabilities.

The clinic is staffed by a family nurse practitioner, a physician assistant, medical assistant and a registered radiological assistant.

Employees say it's a game changer.

"I was here the other day. I just filled out my registration paperwork, and the doctor came in and see me, which the staff is absolutely wonderful here I might add. And that was it. They came in, she treated me, gave me my prescription and I was out the door," said bus driver Julie Braswell.

Braswell's commute to the doctor's office just got a bit easier and cheaper. She is a school bus driver in Robertson County, and one of more than 80 patients who paid nothing at the Springfield-Robertson County Employee Health Center so far.

The clinic opened just two weeks ago.

Braswell, who not only drives a bus but heads the transportation department, hopes the clinic can be an incentive in recruitment.

"They opened early enough to where after the bus routes over, you can come down. Most of the drivers don't have to be on their buses until 2 p.m. so you have the whole mid-day to be able to come to this facility, get everything taken care of."

Employees working more than 25 hours can take advantage of the clinic at no cost.

Both appointments and walk-in are accepted.

