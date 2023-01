NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Walmart is offering free health screenings and affordable immunizations across the Nashville area this weekend.

On Saturday, January 14, people can participate in the stores Wellness Day and receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings. They can also get immunizations for COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and more.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and some stores will even be offering vision screenings and in-store giveaways.