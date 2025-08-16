Free medical equipment ‘library’ helps Nashville community in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville church is offering free medical equipment to community members, operating like a library where people can borrow items for as long as they need without cost.

Christ Church Nashville on Old Hickory Boulevard runs a medical equipment ministry that provides wheelchairs, rolling walkers, crutches and other medical equipment to those in need.

"You know everything is so expensive right now. Medical equipment is so expensive and there are so many people in need," said Matthew Phillips, the church's director of care and recovery.

The ministry provides new or gently used equipment that has been sanitized, allowing people to borrow items without financial burden.

"It's like a library, and ours is like a library," said Dawn Donegan, who runs the equipment ministry.

The Donegans were involved in a traffic accident in 2022 right before Christmas and now volunteer with the ministry after experiencing their own medical challenges.

The ministry aims to remove financial barriers that might prevent people from having necessary equipment to move through their homes.

"We may be kind of a hub for this, but it's really the community caring for the community," Phillips said.

The Donegans recalled a woman who was deeply touched by the generosity of the program.

"As she sat down in it, she was a little bit apprehensive," said Steve Donegan. "And she asked how much? And we said no cost."

For Dawn, the emotional impact of helping others is profound.

"It's so touching sometimes it makes me cry," she said. "To be able to know that we're able to help somebody."

To learn more or if you have questions, you can call 615-834-6171 ext. 122 or e-mail medicalequipment@ccnash.org.

