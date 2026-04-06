Free pop-up health clinics opening up across Middle Tennessee this year and next

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinic will be hosting clinics all across Middle Tennessee this year and next.

RAM offers free, quality medical care through volunteer-powered clinics across the country.

Here's a look at where they will be opening up clinics.

Franklin County High School

833 Bypass Rd, Winchester, TN

Date: 6/6/2026 – 6/7/2026

Services: Medical · Dental · Vision

White County High School

267 Allen Drive, Sparta, TN 38583

Date: 10/17/2026 – 10/18/2026

Services: Medical · Dental · Vision

Farm Bureau Exposition Center

945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN

Date: 11/13/2027 – 11/14/2027

Services: Medical · Dental · Vision

Learn more about RAM here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.