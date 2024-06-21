Free rides to the Nashville Rescue Mission for the unhoused during extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As things heat up, the office of homeless services has activates free rides to those experiencing homelessness.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 25, they will be offering free cool rides, bus passes, and encampment support to those impacted.
The rides will take individuals to the Nashville Rescue Mission and other locations.
If you're in need of a ride, you're asked to call 615-844-3399.
