Free spay and neuter surgeries for qualifying home offered by Wags & Walks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wags & Walks is offering free spay and neuter surgeries for income-qualifying households.

This is through their low-cost veterinary clinic. Wags & Walks Nashville also offers low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for the broader community which are available for dogs up to 100 pounds and up to 8 years old.

If you'd like to see if you meet the eligibility requirements for free surgeries, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.