Free speech lawsuit filed by Rutherford Co. teacher fired over Charlie Kirk posts

RUTHERFORD CO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Rutherford County teacher has filed a lawsuit against the school district after she says she was wrongfully terminated.

Susannah O'Brien claims she was terminated due to her social media posts following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

O'Brien had been an elementary school teacher for approximately 25 years, spending her career teaching in the Murfreesboro City Schools, Rutherford County Schools and Metro Nashville-Davidson County Schools.

Her lawsuit argued that her termination was based on her exercise of free speech rights, which did not interfere with her professional responsibilities and that her Facebook posts related to Mr. Kirk had nothing to do with her employment and in no way criticized her superiors or their policies. It also argues that she made her Facebook posts as private citizen and not in connection to any of her professional duties or responsibilities as an employee.

She was placed on leave in mid-September and fired on October 1.

O'Brien is seeking declaratory, injunctive and monetary relief, including reinstatement and compensation for damages.

