TikTok 'challenge' leads to free theft deterrent software update for Hyundai and Kia owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hyundai and Kia have created theft deterrent software in response to a social media challenge that showed people how to steal these vehicles.

The software updates the theft alarm software logic and requires a key be in the ignition to turn on. Both Hyundai and Kia said they will provide this free of charge.

Owners of these vehicles are urged to contact Hyundai (toll-free at 800-633-5151) or Kia (toll-free at 800-333-4542) for information on the update.

Hyundai will also provide its customers with a window sticker alerting would-be thieves.