TikTok 'challenge' leads to free theft deterrent software update for Hyundai and Kia owners

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - An unsold 2019 Accent sedan sits at a Hyundai dealership in Littleton, Colo. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belts can explode and injure vehicle occupants. The recall, which expands and replaces three previous recalls, includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs, or hybrid electric vehicles. Owners will be able to take their recalled vehicles to dealerships where the seat belt pretensioners will be fit with a cap at no cost. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 13:15:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hyundai and Kia have created theft deterrent software in response to a social media challenge that showed people how to steal these vehicles.

The software updates the theft alarm software logic and requires a key be in the ignition to turn on. Both Hyundai and Kia said they will provide this free of charge.

Owners of these vehicles are urged to contact Hyundai (toll-free at 800-633-5151) or Kia (toll-free at 800-333-4542) for information on the update.

Hyundai will also provide its customers with a window sticker alerting would-be thieves.

