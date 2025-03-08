Free to Move memorial 5K honors Alyssa Lokits by empowering women, promoting safety measures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The work to make the world safer and equitable for women continues this Women’s Day.

October 2024, Alyssa Lokits was killed while running on an area greenway.

Today, the community came together to run in her honor and advocate for change in the name of safety.

Her family organized a 5K in her memory to honor Alyssa’s life and to strengthen, empower and educate people are women’s safety while exercising.

During the run and ceremonies, it felt like a celebration.

Alyssa’s cousin, Nick Crawhorn ran with his dog, Wanda.

“Just breath control making sure Wanda was my lead,” he said.

Crawhorn crossed the finish line as did other family members, friends and strangers.

“Over 700 participants representing over 40 states,10 countries around the world,” said sister-in-law and coordinator Abby Lokits.

Medals were hung around necks and finishers placed.

Crawhorn said the meaning behind lacing up today meant much more.

“Today was a day of remembering her (Alyssa) and keeping that light bright that she brought all of us.”

Safety improvements have been made since Alyssa was killed.

Security cameras were installed along the same stretch of Mill Creek Greenway where Alyssa was exercising, something she loved to do.

Her sister-in-law says there’s more to do.

“We are very grateful for the start of recognizing the need to increase safety measures but there’s a long road ahead,” said Abby Lokits.

There are more than 100 miles of greenway in Nashville.

With help, Abby plans to identify dangerous areas at every mile.

“So we can show Metro Parks our intentionality of bringing very specific change to the Parks by identifying barriers and pain points along the greenways that need to be addressed,” said Abby.

“Nothing we do will ever be enough for her, but this at least brings hope to the community and hope to the family.”

So even in her absence, Alyssa's family and neighbors can continue to celebrate the change she's creating.

“Alyssa was someone who lived with so much light and joy in every aspect of her life. To see that today is really empowering and strengthening to us,” said Abby.

Visit https://www.wearefreetomove.org/ for more information.

