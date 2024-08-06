Free trees for Davidson County residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What if we told you there's a free tree available for you, and it comes with delivery, help with planting, and watering reminders?

The Root Nashville campaign is offering free trees for residents of Davidson County in an effort to plant as many trees as possible in the area.

You can choose from five different native species, and there are several ways to get the trees in the ground.

How?



Homeowners fill out a form and order up to 3 trees for their yard

Community members can apply for 10 or more trees for a large yard, business, HOA, place of worship or other shared space

Nashvillians can offer up a suggestion for where to plant the trees on public land — maybe a park or a street — on HUB Nashville.

If you want to get a free tree, the deadline to order one or muleiple is August 31.