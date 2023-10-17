Free wedding dresses for military personnel from Brides by Glitz

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brides by Glitz Nashville is offering free wedding dresses to military personnel and first responders for its 15th annual Gifts of Gratitude Wedding Dress Giveaway.

"This event holds a special place in our hearts. It's a chance for us to five back to the military and first responder communities who sacrifice so much for our safety and well-being. We believe that every bride deserves to feel beautiful on her wedding day, and this is our way of expressing our gratitude for their service," Anne Miller, owner of Brides by Glitz Nashville, said.

They are offering a wide variety of styles to choose from so that every bride has options.

In order to qualify for this extraordinary opportunity, either the bride or groom must meet the following criteria:

Active Duty Military or Veteran of Any Branch of Service.

Active First Responder, including Law Enforcement, EMTs and Firemen only

The event this year takes place Friday, November 10. Attendance is limited to the first 75 brides who RSVP for the event this year. You can register online or call (615)-730-9360.