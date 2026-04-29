French Broad Chocolate recalls bonbon boxes sold in Tennessee

(WTVF) — French Broad Chocolates is recalling some Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection boxes because they may contain undeclared walnuts.

The recall applies to 6-piece, 12-piece and 24-piece boxes with batch numbers 260414 and 260417. The products were distributed between April 14 and April 20 and sold in French Broad Chocolates retail stores in Asheville, North Carolina, and online to several states, including Tennessee.

According to the company, the Walnut Fudge bonbon contains walnuts but was incorrectly identified in the printed tasting notes included with the product. The Walnut Fudge and Peach Cobbler bonbons were switched in the guide, meaning someone relying on the printed materials could mistakenly eat a bonbon containing nuts.

People with a walnut allergy or severe sensitivity could risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the recalled products. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with a tree nut allergy should return the products for a full refund or throw them away. Questions can be directed to French Broad Chocolates customer service at support@frenchbroadchocolates.com or 828-252-4181 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.