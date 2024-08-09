Watch Now
Fresh off the farm: DeKalb County Schools alums provide ground beef for school lunches

Austin Pollack / WTVF
C&amp;S Farms owners Clark and Shara Adcock are graduates of DeKalb County High School
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Have you ever wondered where certain foods come from?

Maybe you make your choices carefully because you're skeptical. DeKalb County Schools students will have locally produced ground beef thanks to two former students.

Siblings Clark and Shara Adcock are graduates of DeKalb County. They started C&S Farms together, and have worked with the school system to provide ground beef for the schools.

"Having grown up in a family where we raised a garden and we had some cattle to help provide for our own family, I got to see directly the benefits of having fresh food for our family," said Emily Estes, the School Nutrition Supervisor for DeKalb County Schools.

"Farming has always been a passion of both of ours," Clark said. "We're multi-generational farmers and we had the opportunity to grow this beef and produce and offer it to the community and then had the opportunity to offer it to the school system."

The school system gave them so much, so now they find a way to give back.

"Obviously it's a long time coming," he added. "Lots of hard work goes into producing this meat. It's not just a one-week deal, it's actually a three-year, four-year process of breeding the cattle, raising the cattle."

The two both went to the University of Tennessee-Martin. They didn't expect to pursue this endeavor, but they're glad they did.

"We both have an ag business degree with a minor in marketing, so both of those have been very lucrative to this business," Shara said.

