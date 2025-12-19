Friend of NewsChannel 5 brings joy with Caribbean steel drum appearances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the past few years, NewsChannel 5's done bell ringing events with the Salvation Army. Year after year, we've seen the same surprise guest. A man would show up and play the Caribbean steel drum. We didn't know him. He kept coming out. The music was beautiful, and it did help. After this most recent year, we were just thinking; what's this guy's story?

I caught up with him playing at AdamsPlace Senior Care Center. His name is Gabe Lamog.

"Caribbean steel drums was something that caught my ear," Lamog said between playing seasonal music for the residents. "When my brother had his clock radio way back in the 70s, there was this music that played."

It would be a while before Lamog would play this drum. He grew up learning brass instruments and started playing bass as a teen.

"My wife who is a vocalist, we were actually in a country cover band in Los Angeles," Lamog explained. "When the earthquake struck, my wife said, 'I don't want to stay here anymore. We need to move!' We ended up moving in the summer of 1994 to Nashville."

Since then, Lamog's been gigging in all sorts of bands. In 2021, he decided it was time to find that instrument he heard on his big brother's radio all those years ago.

"It was on my bucket list!" Lamog said. "It's time to get a Caribbean steel drum! I have over 25, 30 different senior living homes that I play right now."

Lamog's appearances with the Caribbean steel drum always seem to be doing some sort of good. It made sense to bring it out to the Salvation Army bell ringing events.

"When I see Lelan, it's like we're old time friends or something!" Lamog said, referring to NewsChannel 5's longtime familiar face, Lelan Statom.

There are moments sharing this music feels pretty special. Sometimes it's when a certain song clearly just means something to someone.

After a request, Lamog began to play Little Drummer Boy. The man who requested it at AdamsPlace watched nearby, moved by the song.

"Music can be like a time machine," Lamog said. "It brings back good memories. It brings them back to a time that they were once at. That's always the job for me, to bring joy to the masses, whether it be one person in front of me or a thousand. It doesn't matter. I've done my job. That's the joy of my music."

See you next year, Gabe.

