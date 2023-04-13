Friend of The Covenant School shooting victim calls for gun reform

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It's been more than two weeks since we lost six innocent people in The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Many people are continuing to honor the lives of the lost and some are doing that by asking lawmakers to do something about gun violence.

Anna Caudill knew Dr. Katherine Koonce, former head of school at The Covenant School, as an educator, a wife, a mother, a mentor and a friend. Koonce and five others, including three children, were shot and killed last month in a school shooting.

"Katherine and I were hired the same year at Christ Presbyterian Academy. And so, we've worked as colleagues for eight years," Caudill said. "I was crushed. I was driving to pick up my younger son from school when my husband called me and told me that, that Katherine didn't make it."

Caudill has been outspoken about her love for her friend and her church community. Now she's using her voice to ask lawmakers to do more to keep people safe.

"I think appropriation or what would be appropriate for the victims and for our families in the community would be for somebody, anybody with who has power within the super majority to show up and risk something," Caudill said.

Like others, Caudill says she appreciates the Governor signing an executive order and calling for gun reform legislation.

"I’ll believe it when I see it, because if they were willing to cut off microphones, and expel lawmakers and draw national attention to try to make the issue about something else, then I don't know that they're ready to listen to us," Caudill said.

So, she says she'll speak a little louder until they do, and she believes her friend would be proud.

She saves a post from Katherine commenting under a blog article about Anna saying, "Anna Caudill is who I want to be when I grow up."

Caudill says she wants to be more like Katherine.