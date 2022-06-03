Friends, employees remember security officer killed in Frugal MacDoogal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends and family of Scott Meek are still processing his death.

The security officer was shot and killed after an altercation with an alleged thief at the Frugal MacDoogal on Division Street just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Meek worked for Nashville Blueline Security for three years. His boss, Don Long Jr., says he was more than just an employee but a friend. They covered several events together.

"If there was something I could say, it would be most folks think about a security guard as one sitting at a desk eating donuts. Scott was far from that. He loved working security. He took his job very seriously, he was well trained and loved helping people. Most of all, he was a very precious friend that I loved and I will miss him terribly," said friend, Karen Morris via text.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Randy Charles Levi first attempted to shoplift a beer from the store and then was approached by Meek. He is now charged with one count of criminal homicide and three counts of attempted criminal homicide.

Police said the two got into a fight in the parking lot resulting in the suspect stealing the guard's gun and fatally shooting him.

Metro Police were on the scene three minutes later as the suspect was back in the store. Three officers rushed into the store finding the suspect in the back at a cooler.

Body camera footage picked up the exchange. The officers are heard yelling at him to drop the gun.

The suspect and officers returned gunfire, the officers wounded the suspect and took him into custody.

Employees at Frugal MacDoogal are still processing everything.

"Scott was generally a very kind and welcoming person, and that seeing him here during his shifts was definitely something that makes us all feel safe, but also a friendly face is just something that — in a town that is so large and full of a transient population coming in from different parts of the coasts — it's always more of a familial event," said Wesley Painter, liquor store manager.

"It's always welcoming to see that man and have seen that man and have known him for the two years or so that I've been here right now."

The store was closed all day on Friday.

Frugal MacDoogal employees stopped at Nashville barrel company this morning and picked a single barrel of whiskey labeled Nashville is Family and all proceeds are going Scott's family.

