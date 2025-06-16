Friends rally for justice in Belmont student Jillian Ludwig's shooting death as competency hearing begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost two years ago, 18-year-old Belmont student Jillian Ludwig was shot and killed near Belmont's campus when she was hit by a stray bullet. Police say Shaquille Taylor fired the shot that took her life.

Taylor, who has a criminal history, was previously released due to an intellectual disability. After several mental evaluations, a judge sent Taylor to a mental hospital.

Friends and family of Ludwig gathered outside a Nashville courthouse Monday, seeking justice in a case that has deeply affected the community.

The group assembled ahead of a competency hearing for Taylor, marking another chapter in a painful journey for those who loved Ludwig.

"We were singing the Beatles because she loves the Beatles," said Gilda Coliaico, Ludwig's friend. "And then we found out she had passed while people were still praying for her life."

Coliaico and Ludwig formed a quick bond when they met at Belmont University.

"We started texting before school started and then we met the first day of school at Belmont freshman year and we just kind of hit it off," said Coliaico.

Only months into their friendship, Ludwig was struck by a bullet in the park on what should have been an ordinary day.

Jillian's Aunt, Geri Wainwright, expressed frustration and questioned the competency evaluation of the suspect.

"It is our contention and belief that he was absolutely competent to stand trial," said Wainwright. "He has a driver's license, he can lock and load a gun. He can get rid of a weapon after he commits a crime because he knows that is evidence."

Ludwig shared musical aspirations with Coliaico, who now both speaks up for her friend and sings in her memory. During the gathering, friends sang Beatles lyrics in tribute: "Remember to let her into your skin and then you'll begin to make it better."

For Ludwig's loved ones, the hearing represents a crucial step toward closure.

"I don't know if her parents are going to be able to sleep at night ever, but it would be a step closer," said Coliaico.

