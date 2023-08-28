Watch Now
News

Actions

Frist Art Museum opens exhibit featuring artwork from more than 80 local adults with disabilities

frist art museum
WTVF
frist art museum
Posted at 5:24 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 06:24:58-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new exhibit is open at the First Art Museum, which features work from local artists right here in Middle Tennessee. All pieces focus on a special theme of resilience. It is open until April 1 in the always-free Conte Community Arts Gallery.

The group of artists features a collaboration of more than 80 adults with disabilities who are served by five local social service agencies. Their artwork reflects their own journey of resilience throughout their lives.

The exhibit, titled The Power of Resilience, features a gallery of artwork focusing on the ability to withstand, adjust to, or recover from life’s difficulties by overcoming fear, isolation, and insecurity.

It was a special experience for community engagement director Shaun Giles who said the project impacts all people as it promotes growth, healing, and empathy.

Some artists took photographs that reflected their challenges and strengths, others created abstract work with fabric and textures to express devastation and revitalization. There is even a quilt made of symbolic images next to portraits to celebrate community and individuality.

The more than 80 artists were led by teachers at social service agencies which include: AbleVoices, Borderless Arts, Friends Life Community, Healing Arts Project, Inc., and Metro Parks disABILITIES.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give A Child A Book Promo Image 2023

Donate to Give a Child a Book