Frist Art Museum opens exhibit featuring artwork from more than 80 local adults with disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new exhibit is open at the First Art Museum, which features work from local artists right here in Middle Tennessee. All pieces focus on a special theme of resilience. It is open until April 1 in the always-free Conte Community Arts Gallery.

The group of artists features a collaboration of more than 80 adults with disabilities who are served by five local social service agencies. Their artwork reflects their own journey of resilience throughout their lives.

The exhibit, titled The Power of Resilience, features a gallery of artwork focusing on the ability to withstand, adjust to, or recover from life’s difficulties by overcoming fear, isolation, and insecurity.

It was a special experience for community engagement director Shaun Giles who said the project impacts all people as it promotes growth, healing, and empathy.

Some artists took photographs that reflected their challenges and strengths, others created abstract work with fabric and textures to express devastation and revitalization. There is even a quilt made of symbolic images next to portraits to celebrate community and individuality.

The more than 80 artists were led by teachers at social service agencies which include: AbleVoices, Borderless Arts, Friends Life Community, Healing Arts Project, Inc., and Metro Parks disABILITIES.