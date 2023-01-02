From getting healthy to having a successful business: Setting New Year's resolutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It's that time of year when we plan our way going forward into the New Year. For some of us, it's just fun. But some people will take steps that could change and improve their lives.

Once the clock struck midnight many people were ready to be out with the old and in with the new. January 1 is the start of the new year and New Year's resolutions.

The big goals are getting healthy, saving money and spending more time outdoors.

Many people enjoying the weather at Centennial Park shared their goals for 2023.

"My goals entering into this new year is just applying more pressure this year. Just going after everything that God has for me," said Denae Harris. "Just continuing to be myself, pouring love, pouring energy, positivity, giving back to the community and my city."

Darnisha Finch is a baker, and her goal is to set a timer to get her business cooking for 2023.

"My dream is to one day have like my own shop so just like pushing towards that," Finch said.

Some common new year's goals include eating healthier, exercising more and quitting smoking.

A European study from 2021 found that people typically quit on their New Year's resolution by the end of January.

In fact, two-thirds of the participants completely stopped trying to achieve their New Year goals before February.

The most important thing is making realistic goals, small steps and trying your best.

"I feel like when you want to do a New Year's resolution, I feel like new year shouldn't be the time to do it. You should just do it whenever. If you have any goals just do it when you feel like it. You shouldn’t have to wait," said Breauna Gohen.

She says so far she doesn't have any New Year's resolutions and she's not alone.

Ways to help make those goals stick until the end of the year is creating sustainable goals, giving yourself reminders, including a friend, and don't give up.