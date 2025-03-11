From glued-together to new guitar: Ruby Major's Mr. K and students receive donation

HERMITAGE, Tenn. — We know the story of hundreds of Ruby Major elementary students singing a song of love and healing for the students of Antioch High School touched many of you as it did us.

Some of you picked up on an image in that story.

It turns out, that image inspired another act of love and generosity.

I had to follow up and share this story with you so I went back to Ruby Major Elementary School.

One Thursday night, teachers volunteered as ticket-takers for the school’s production of School House Rocks.

“Mr. K, he’s been here as long as I’ve been here. All the kids love him,” said third grade teacher Becky Ivey.

But this night isn't all about the kids.

“You are in for a treat these kids have been working really hard,” said music teacher Mr. Sam Kallaos.

He was front stage introducing the production. While little talents light up the stage, backstage there’s a surprise waiting.

“A Yamaha GTX,” said Troy Castellano of Instruments for Education.

It’s a surprise gift and donation Castellano brought to the production. The nonprofit was alerted to NewsChannel 5’s story showing Mr. K’s glued-together guitar.

Castellano used his network to help donate a guitar to Mr. K and his students so they could use it for years of productions in the future.

“He’s gonna love it. It’s a nice small body electric guitar perfect for the classroom,” said Castellano.

Mr. K knows music heals and music has powers.

He didn't expect how that healing power would come back to him.

“Tonight, we are honored to bring the special guest, who is truly moved by the kindness and talent of Ruby Major student. He was inspired to give back in a meaningful way,” said one parent after the production.

“Thank you for keeping music so prevalent in kids’ minds and teaching with music is so important,” said Castellano.

Castellano presented Mr. K the donated guitar.

“This just doesn’t happen. This is awesome,” said Mr. K.

Given a moment to himself away from the cheers back in his classroom, Mr. K takes a moment to reflect.

“This is the old guitar. It’s been through it, and you know what kids did that. So it’s kind of a personality,” said Mr. K.

“I didn’t expect anything. I expected to dismiss the crowd cleanup. Go home and get ready for tomorrow. There are going to be a lot of pretty little voices that are accompanied by this beautiful guitar. I think the kids are worthy of that.”

But Mr. K, so are you.

“Yeah, I feel very appreciated,” he said.

Instruments for Educators say they look forward to working with Mr. K more and have plans to donate other instruments to the program.

