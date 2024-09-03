From haunted tours to pumpkin patches, there's plenty of fun for all to enjoy!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From haunted hayrides to pumpkin patches and ghost tours, there's so much spooky & family fun for you to enjoy!
Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes
You can head on over to these farms for family-friendly fun!
Flying Ghost Pumpkin Patch
97 White Bridge Rd, Nashville, TN, United States, Tennessee
Cost: Entrance is FREE!
Lucky Ladd Farms Pumpkin Patch & Fall Festival
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN 37060
Festival runs from September 21 - November 1
Cost: General Admission is $17 (It's advised you buy tickets ahead of time since it's likely to sell out)
Walden Pumpkin Farm
8653 Rocky Fork Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167
Open Thursdays through Sundays from September 21 through October 31
Cost: Pumpkins range from $2 - $20
Amazin' Acres of Fun
2857 Old Kentucky Rd, Sparta, TN 38583
Dozens of activities to enjoy and a u-pick pumpkin patch!
Shuckles Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
7526 Swift Road, Greenbrier, TN 37073
Opens September 21 and runs through October 27 every Saturday and Sunday.
Cost: General Admission is $16.43
Wilson Family Farm
4809 Byrd Lane, College Grove, Tennessee 37046
Pick a pumpkin or enjoy a hayride here!
Gentry Farm
1974 New Hwy 96 W, Franklin, TN 37064
Fall fun kicks off September 28 and runs through October 28
Cost: $13
Honeysuckle Hill Farm
1765 Martins Chapel Church Rd, Springfield, TN 37172
Fall Festival runs from September 21 through October 31
Cost: Ranges from $19.95 to $27.95
Cedarwood Pumpkin Patch
2900 Old Nashville Hwy, McMinnville, TN 37110
Pumpkin Patch is open from September 21 through October 31
Grandaddy's Farm
454 Highland Ridge Rd, Estill Springs, TN, United States, Tennessee
Runs from September 21 through October 26
Haunted Houses & Hayrides
Beast House
3976 Dickerson Pike Nashville, TN 37207
Creepy Hollow Woods
2133 Joe Brown Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Dead Land
7040 Murfreesboro Rd. Lebanon, TN 37090
Devil's Dungeon
510 Davidson St. Nashville, TN 37213
Millers Thrillers
1431 Carters Creek Pike Columbia, TN 38401
Nashville Nightmare
1016 Madison Square Madison, TN 37115
Slaughterhouse Nashville Haunted House
3445 Lebanon Pike Hermitage, TN 37076
Ghost Tours
