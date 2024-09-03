From haunted tours to pumpkin patches, there's plenty of fun for all to enjoy!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From haunted hayrides to pumpkin patches and ghost tours, there's so much spooky & family fun for you to enjoy!

We will update as the season goes on, so make sure to check back in!

Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes

You can head on over to these farms for family-friendly fun!

Flying Ghost Pumpkin Patch

97 White Bridge Rd, Nashville, TN, United States, Tennessee

Cost: Entrance is FREE!

Lucky Ladd Farms Pumpkin Patch & Fall Festival

4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN 37060

Festival runs from September 21 - November 1

Cost: General Admission is $17 (It's advised you buy tickets ahead of time since it's likely to sell out)

Walden Pumpkin Farm

8653 Rocky Fork Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167

Open Thursdays through Sundays from September 21 through October 31

Cost: Pumpkins range from $2 - $20

Amazin' Acres of Fun

2857 Old Kentucky Rd, Sparta, TN 38583

Dozens of activities to enjoy and a u-pick pumpkin patch!

Shuckles Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

7526 Swift Road, Greenbrier, TN 37073

Opens September 21 and runs through October 27 every Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: General Admission is $16.43

Wilson Family Farm

4809 Byrd Lane, College Grove, Tennessee 37046

Pick a pumpkin or enjoy a hayride here!

Gentry Farm

1974 New Hwy 96 W, Franklin, TN 37064

Fall fun kicks off September 28 and runs through October 28

Cost: $13

Honeysuckle Hill Farm

1765 Martins Chapel Church Rd, Springfield, TN 37172

Fall Festival runs from September 21 through October 31

Cost: Ranges from $19.95 to $27.95

Cedarwood Pumpkin Patch

2900 Old Nashville Hwy, McMinnville, TN 37110

Pumpkin Patch is open from September 21 through October 31

Grandaddy's Farm

454 Highland Ridge Rd, Estill Springs, TN, United States, Tennessee

Runs from September 21 through October 26

Haunted Houses & Hayrides

Beast House

3976 Dickerson Pike Nashville, TN 37207

Creepy Hollow Woods

2133 Joe Brown Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174

Dead Land

7040 Murfreesboro Rd. Lebanon, TN 37090

Devil's Dungeon

510 Davidson St. Nashville, TN 37213

Millers Thrillers

1431 Carters Creek Pike Columbia, TN 38401

Nashville Nightmare

1016 Madison Square Madison, TN 37115

Slaughterhouse Nashville Haunted House

3445 Lebanon Pike Hermitage, TN 37076

Ghost Tours

Did we miss a spooky spot? Let me know at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com