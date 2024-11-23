From ice-skating to holiday pop-ups, there's plenty to enjoy around Music City!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you're just visiting or you're a local looking for something fun to do this winter, we have a list of things we think everyone should do if they're out and about in Music City!
Step into the season of joy with holiday light displays
We've gathered a list of the best spots around the area for holiday lights! From Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood to the Holly Jolly Festival of Lights, there's something for everyone!
These are in no particular order, but if you head out to one of these spots, be sure to share your pics with us!
Hit the ice!
You can glide through your weekend at Centennial Sportsplex Ice Arenas, Gaylord Oprylandor the Ford Ice Center!
Going skating yourself not your vibe? You can watch the Preds skate around to victory at Bridgestone!
Sip on some delicious hot chocolate or enjoy a holiday-themed bite!
The Hot Chocolate Affair at Loews Vanderbilt Nashville Hotel
November 1 through March
Grinchmas Afternoon Tea at The Lounge at Blue Aster
November 8 through December 29
Maneet Chauhan Cocktail Dinner at Chauhan & Ale Masala House
November 13
We Need A Lot of Christmas Dinner Show at Fiddle Dee Farms
November 29 through December 22
Holiday Teas at Cheekwood
December 5 through January 3, 2025
Holiday Cocktail Bash at Five Points
December 7
12 Bars of Christmas Crawl at Kung Fu Saloon
December 14
Go see a show!
Nashville Ballet's presents Nashville's Nutcracker at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center
December 6 through 26
A Christmas Carol at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center
December 6 through 22
Shop for your holiday gifts locally
Skydeck Christmas Market at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall
November 29-December 22 (Thursdays-Sundays)
Gulch Holiday Night Market at Noble Park
December 5
Shop Local Holiday Market with Santa at Nashville Farmers' Market
December 7
Porter Flea Holiday Market at The Nashville Fairgrounds
December 14
Visit a holiday pop-up!
Camp Bobby at the Bobby Hotel:
November 2 through February 16
Hidden-Ville at Hidden Bar at Noelle Hotel:
November 7 through January 1
Who's Tavern at Pancake Pantry:
November 7 through December 28
Lodge 27 at The Westin
November 16 through January 8
Misfit Bar at The Fairlane Hotel
Kevin McAllister's Fun House at East Nashville Beer Works
November 21 through December 29
Tinsel Tavern at Sports & Social Green Hills
November 22
Candy Cane Janes at Jane's Hideaway
November 26 through January 1
Saint Nicky's at Nicky's Coal Fired
November 30 through December 23
