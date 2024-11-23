From ice-skating to holiday pop-ups, there's plenty to enjoy around Music City!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you're just visiting or you're a local looking for something fun to do this winter, we have a list of things we think everyone should do if they're out and about in Music City!

Nashville Zoo

Step into the season of joy with holiday light displays

We've gathered a list of the best spots around the area for holiday lights! From Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood to the Holly Jolly Festival of Lights, there's something for everyone!

These are in no particular order, but if you head out to one of these spots, be sure to share your pics with us!

Hit the ice!

You can glide through your weekend at Centennial Sportsplex Ice Arenas, Gaylord Oprylandor the Ford Ice Center!

Going skating yourself not your vibe? You can watch the Preds skate around to victory at Bridgestone!

WTVF

Sip on some delicious hot chocolate or enjoy a holiday-themed bite!

The Hot Chocolate Affair at Loews Vanderbilt Nashville Hotel

November 1 through March

Grinchmas Afternoon Tea at The Lounge at Blue Aster

November 8 through December 29

Maneet Chauhan Cocktail Dinner at Chauhan & Ale Masala House

November 13

We Need A Lot of Christmas Dinner Show at Fiddle Dee Farms

November 29 through December 22

Holiday Teas at Cheekwood

December 5 through January 3, 2025

Holiday Cocktail Bash at Five Points

December 7

12 Bars of Christmas Crawl at Kung Fu Saloon

December 14

Go see a show!

Nashville Ballet's presents Nashville's Nutcracker at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center

December 6 through 26

A Christmas Carol at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center

December 6 through 22

Shop for your holiday gifts locally

Skydeck Christmas Market at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall

November 29-December 22 (Thursdays-Sundays)

Gulch Holiday Night Market at Noble Park

December 5

Shop Local Holiday Market with Santa at Nashville Farmers' Market

December 7

Porter Flea Holiday Market at The Nashville Fairgrounds

December 14

Visit a holiday pop-up!

Camp Bobby at the Bobby Hotel:

November 2 through February 16

Hidden-Ville at Hidden Bar at Noelle Hotel:

November 7 through January 1

Who's Tavern at Pancake Pantry:

November 7 through December 28

Lodge 27 at The Westin

November 16 through January 8

Misfit Bar at The Fairlane Hotel

Kevin McAllister's Fun House at East Nashville Beer Works

November 21 through December 29

Tinsel Tavern at Sports & Social Green Hills

November 22

Candy Cane Janes at Jane's Hideaway

November 26 through January 1

Saint Nicky's at Nicky's Coal Fired

November 30 through December 23

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.