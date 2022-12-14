From moms to entrepreneurs: 10 Nashville moms pitch their small business plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting a business is not easy but one group of mothers got some help to push their dreams into reality.

With the help of the Metro Action Commission, these moms went through an eight-week program teaching them the tools of the trade.

On Wednesday, they set up popup shops for people to try their products, and next they pitched their future business plans to a group of judges with a chance to compete for a $1500, $1,000 or a $500 prize.

The money will help their business grow.

Nakeya Belser is the owner of the Kupcake Barr.

"I'm the home of the Nashville hot chicken cupcake. We are the originators. We can't be duplicated."

"And what are we known for a Nashville? Hot chicken? So that's my staple. I have the Nashville hot chicken cupcake. And most people think it's a savory cupcake, but it isn't. It's a real vanilla bean cupcake with a piece of hot chicken on top. "

Belser joined nine other women all with a vision of turning their small businesses into big deals.

"We want to have a food truck, but we're not stopping there. I aspire to have a brick and mortar, and when I have that brick and mortar, it's going to be a cupcake shop by day and a bar by night," said Belser.

The Metro Action IDEA Program — which stands for Individual Dream Entrepreneurial Academy program — is eight weeks long.

"They focus on marketing skills, accounting, legal, social media. We've had guest speakers to come in to support the organization as well," said Candace Rhodman, Adult Education Coordinator for Metro Action.

The program right now is only being offered to parents who have children enrolled in Metro Action Head Start programs.

It's giving these moms the head start they need to succeed.

"I want to give back — each one teach one," Belser said.

The program is being funded through a $10,000 grant from the Kresge foundation.