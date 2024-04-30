From pool parties to drink specials, we've got you covered for Cinco de Mayo in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sun is out and with that means we're headed into the summer holiday season! Cinco de Mayo is almost here and if you're planning on heading out and about to celebrate, we've got you covered!

Cinco de Mayo falls on Sunday, May 5 this year! Here's a look at what's happening around the city that weekend.

-

Celebrate the day at Skull's Rainbow Room and enjoy their specialty monster margarita!

From Friday to Sunday, Nudie's Honky Tonk will have a variety of drink specials! Admission is free, the fun runs from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Sports & Social will have the following specials on Saturday and Sunday:



$6 margaritas

$7 nachos

1/2 price tacos

$20 Topo Chico buckets

$35 margarita pitchers

-

Virgin Hotels Nashville

A 21+ event, this pool party kicks off at noon on Sunday! General Admission tickets are $20, VIP tickets run from $400-$1K.

From noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Pinewood Social is hosting a Singles Pool Party (aka Single de Mayo)! Tickets are $30 and include one frozen spicy marg, lawn games and of course pool access!

-

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Plaza Mariachi! From noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday, attendees can enjoy live music, mariachis and plenty of food and of course margaritas!

On Saturday, Sonny's Nashville will be hosting a party featuring $3 tacos, yard games, drink specials and more! The fun starts at 1 p.m.

Acme Feed & Seed will be hosting a celebration from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be drink specials and two DJ sets!

The Assembly Food Hall is hosting their celebration on Saturday! This event is free and begins at noon and guests can enjoy Mexican cuisine, live music and more!

-

The Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Printers Alley on Sunday! There will be five bars, drink specials and more! Tickets are $25.

Head to Midtown on Saturday for taco & margarita pairings and fun giveaways!

The fun on Saturday continues on Demonbreun! Nashville Tacos and Tequila bar crawl will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Are we missing a spot? Let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com