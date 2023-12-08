From shaking hands to tying ties, this program teaches young men in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A handshake and looking someone straight in the eye are crucial for a good first impression.

Some young men at La Vergne Middle School are learning about the importance of leadership, manhood, respect and responsibility.

"Well, I first began this in the year 2000 when I got into teaching," said Andres Rischer, who runs the Young Men of Distinction program at La Vergne Middle School.

Today's men can be tomorrow's leaders, but this group of about 15 students prefers to get a head start.

"They are committed to this activity," Rischer said. "Because when we have it once a month, they recognize that they stand out — that they are different for the day."

They meet about once a month for 75 minutes. They learn lessons that will serve them well, such as how to tie a tie and how to shake someone's hand.

"I would do in a really casual outfit, like joggers, like a sweatshirt, maybe even a t-shirt but now I dress more formally," said eighth grader Chukwudi Obi.

They hope others are taking note.

"Let's say there's a little raindrop seeping between the cracks," said seventh grader David Elam. "You don't have to be like everyone else. Stand out. Be like me. Be different. Be your own person. You don't have to be a follower."

These young men speak up, stand out, and their future shines so very bright.