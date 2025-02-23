From Soup to Support: Community comes together for 'Our Kids' fundraising effort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Football season may be over, but it was a packed house in part of Nissan Stadium Sunday.

The Nashville nonprofit 'Our Kids' held a sold-out fundraising event called Soup Sunday.

Attendees got to try more than 30 options of soup, supplied by local restaurants.

"So far my favorite is Fortuna's, it's kind of a chocolatey beef stew, and it's so good," said Jackie Luckey.

Luckey and her children keep coming back year after year.

"This is probably mine and my children's sixth, seventh year," said Jackie Luckey, an attendee at Soup Sunday.

The soup may be tasty, but Luckey said she's here for tradition and to support the cause, Our Kids.

"We provide medical forensic evaluations when there are concerns of child sexual abuse," said Sue Fort White, Executive Director for Our Kids.

According to Fort White, 'Our Kids' serves 47 counties, with a Nashville location plus some satellite clinics.

"We know that when the child gets to us, the abuse stops, and we can help the child and the family move forward, in a really positive way," Fort White said.

That work is possible because of fundraising events like Soup Sunday.

While the judges decide some of the awards, attendees can also pick a favorite.

Over the past 30 years, Soup Sunday has raised around $2 million.

That funding can help some of our area's most vulnerable people have a brighter future.

"There is still joy, there's still goodness and love, the child and the family are not defined by this situation," Fort White said.

The Judges Choice Winner was the Nashville Hot Chicken Congee from The Joseph, the People's Choice Winner was Nola Gumbo from the Hutton Hotel.

This year also had a new category, Best Sandwich-Inspired Soup.

That went to Little Fib at the Renaissance Hotel for their Creamy Smoked Tomato Soup and Buttermilk Grilled Cheese.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.