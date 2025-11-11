From Tennessee to Vietnam, meet one of the many veterans celebrated this Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We want to give a special thank you to our veterans! The 2025 Nashville Veterans Day Parade was held on Broadway on Tuesday. A chill in the air didn't stop a huge crowd.

As expected, that crowd contained many great stories of people who served their country. Actually, there was a pretty great story in the very first family I met at the event.

"This is my youngest daughter, my oldest daughter, and my grandson, Bryce," said Rogers Buchanan, pointing to each family member sitting with him downtown.

"You wanted to bring everybody out here today!" I told him.

"Oh yeah, they wanted to come support veterans with me."

As a teenager in La Vergne in the 1960s, Buchanan knew what he wanted for his life.

"Oh, I was always proud to be a Marine," he said. "That's all I ever wanted to be. Every morning as I was getting dressed for school, I had this picture of a Marine with his rifle. Where I found it, I don't know, but that was inspiration every morning before I left for school, that picture."

In 1966, Buchanan enlisted. He wanted to serve in the Vietnam War.

"I was taking my training real serious, and I was looking forward to going," he nodded.

In 1968, Buchanan deployed.

"I was only in Vietnam for four days," he said. "I got hit by rocket fire. Somehow the shrapnel went through both of my legs."

Buchanan went through rehabilitation and continued serving with the Marines until 1970. He is today a recipient of the Purple Heart.

With that story, the parade was something Buchanan's family wasn't going to miss.

The sound of marching bands echoed down Broadway as a cheering crowd greeted veterans walking on the street.

"I'm honored to share it with my family cause my daughters come with me sometimes," Buchanan said. "My grandson, me and him have been here before."

Buchanan said he likes to see people of all ages and backgrounds together honoring veterans.

"I like for them to know the sacrifice that was made," he said. "It's not an easy job. It's a real sacrifice. I was proud to serve."

"Granddad has a pretty cool story, doesn't he?" I asked Buchanan's nine-year-old grandson.

"Yeah!" he said back.

I asked Buchanan if there was anything he wants to leave us with.

"Nothing but Semper Fi!" he smiled. "Always faithful."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.