From their viewfinder: Our photographers talk you through 2023's most impactful moments

Take a deep dive with NewsChannel 5's photojournalists as they have covered the biggest moments in Nashville and Tennessee this year.
Posted at 8:49 PM, Dec 22, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may not see them on TV, but they are the ones who make it happen.

This year, our photojournalists explain the moments they caught on their cameras and what it meant to them.

Watch our photographers explain what they captured in the player above in our special Behind The Lens.


Carrie recommends:

How an undergrad formed a forever bond with a cancer patient at Vanderbilt

“Grab your tissues for this one. Chris Davis brings us a beautiful story of one man at the end of his life, and another just beginning his in many ways, and their fast and deep friendship forged by happenstance. Trust me, this one is worth your time."

-Carrie Sharp

Care what happens