From training partners to rivals: Ward and Sanders set for first NFL matchup when Browns face Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders trained with each other seemingly dueling for the chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

The Titans used that pick on Ward, then Sanders fell — not just through the first round but all the way to the fifth round before Cleveland took him with the 144th selection.

On Sunday, they will be the first quarterbacks drafted in April to face off in the NFL when the Titans visit the Browns.

The focus remains the same: Improve and win. Texts and talks will wait until the offseason.

“We’re always competitive from throughout college even in the pre-draft process," Ward said Wednesday. "We just both want to be great players. I just think it’s going to be exciting for just a lot of people to see what both of us will be able to do when we play at a high level.”

Sanders said it was fun training with Ward. They've gone their separate ways since the draft with Ward saying their last conversation was before the season started.

“I’m just excited for an opportunity to go out there and play,” said Sanders with the Browns coming off a 26-8 loss to San Francisco.

Ward has started every game for Tennessee (1-11) and can match Vince Young's franchise record with his 13th start Sunday. Ward is trying to help the Titans snap a seven-game skid. Sanders has as many wins as Ward in just two starts for the Browns (3-9).

“Cam just needs to go out and be himself and go play,” Titans interim coach Mike McCoy said. “That’s the big thing. You can’t worry about who you’re playing against, anything like that. You’ve got to go out there and just be yourself. That’s the most important thing for Cam.”

Ward leads all rookies with 2,351 yards passing.

He's also the NFL's most-sacked quarterback, making Ward a big target for Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett chasing the league single-season sack record. Ward has seven touchdown passes with six interceptions, though he hasn't been picked off in the past four games.

Jaxson Dart is the only other rookie who has played in at least 10 games, going 2-6 with the Giants and leading all rookies with 11 TD passes. Sanders' teammate, Dillon Gabriel, has played in nine games with a 1-5 record as a Browns' starter.

Sanders had to wait for his first start in a crowded quarterback room.

Joe Flacco started Cleveland’s first four games before being traded on Oct. 7. The Browns also have four-year veteran Bailey Zappe on the practice squad. Deshaun Watson, on the physically unable to perform list, returned to practice Wednesday trying to return from rupturing his right Achilles tendon twice in a three-month period.

Once Sanders got a chance to start, he became the first Browns rookie quarterback to win his first start since Eric Zeier in 1995. Sanders also has completed the four longest pass plays this season for Cleveland.

McCoy said Sanders is very talented and like all young players there are good and bad moments.

“One thing you’ve seen him do is when he gets outside the pocket, the explosive plays that he can make,” McCoy said. “So that’s a tribute to him to always knowing where everybody is on the field and when he gets out of the pocket, making plays. But he’s done a nice job.”

Cleveland scouted Ward before the draft with the quarterback meeting with coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Ward said he enjoyed his meetings with the Browns and is happy to be with the Titans, and Stefanski said Ward's talent is obvious on tape.

“The extended plays can really fit it into tight windows,” Stefanski said of Ward. "Have a lot of respect for his mind and how he thinks about the game. So he presents quite the challenge.”

Injury report

Center Lloyd Cushenberry, who missed last week with a foot injury, did not practice Wednesday. Rookie receiver and returner Chimere Dike, the NFL's all-purpose yards leader, was limited with an injured quadricep muscle. Safety Kendall Brooks practiced as part of the concussion protocol after missing the past three games, and DT Shy Tuttle practiced after missing last week with a concussion.

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed to this report from Cleveland, Ohio.

