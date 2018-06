MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A group came together in Murfreesboro to reach out to the local homeless community.

Members of a group called From Your Father provided daily supplies, as well as prayers and worship, for the local homeless residents.

Volunteers put together 200 bags with supplies that may be needed.

A few local businesses also joined in on the giving. Chick-fil-A provided lunch for the attendees, and the local DoubleTree hotel provided cookies.