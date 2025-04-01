Frontier Airlines offering free checked bag for those planning to fly in spring, summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frontier Airlines is offering a deal for those planning to fly during late spring and summer!
From April 1 through April 7, those booking at FlyFrontier.com or on the Frontier mobile app and enjoy a free checked bag with promo code FREEBAG on all flights departing April 22 through August 18.
You can access the deal here!
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
-Rebecca Schleicher