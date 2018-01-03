Frozen Biscuits Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

7:31 AM, Jan 3, 2018
2 hours ago

A company has issued a recall for its frozen biscuits because they could make people sick. T. Marzetti Company voluntarily recalled its biscuits due to a possible listeria contamination.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A company has issued a recall for its frozen biscuits because they could make people sick.

T. Marzetti Company voluntarily recalled its biscuits due to a possible listeria contamination.

The product was sold in Food Lion and Piggly Wiggly stores in both Tennessee and Kentucky.

