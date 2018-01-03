Frozen Biscuits Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A company has issued a recall for its frozen biscuits because they could make people sick.
T. Marzetti Company voluntarily recalled its biscuits due to a possible listeria contamination.
The product was sold in Food Lion and Piggly Wiggly stores in both Tennessee and Kentucky.
